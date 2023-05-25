Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Alimera Sciences Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $313,433.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Adam Morgan bought 1,401,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,231.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,659,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $313,433.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

(Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

