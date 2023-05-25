Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.94.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.26. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $131.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,894.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Amedisys by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in Amedisys by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 22,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

