Financial Contrast: Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) and Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG)

Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Rating) and Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Starco Brands and Stran & Company, Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starco Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Stran & Company, Inc. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stran & Company, Inc. has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 204.05%. Given Stran & Company, Inc.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stran & Company, Inc. is more favorable than Starco Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

7.4% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 34.8% of Starco Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Starco Brands and Stran & Company, Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starco Brands $7.81 million 8.70 $810,000.00 N/A N/A Stran & Company, Inc. $58.95 million 0.46 -$780,000.00 ($0.04) -37.00

Starco Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stran & Company, Inc..

Profitability

This table compares Starco Brands and Stran & Company, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starco Brands 10.36% 8.90% 6.09% Stran & Company, Inc. -1.48% -2.37% -1.80%

Volatility and Risk

Starco Brands has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stran & Company, Inc. has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stran & Company, Inc. beats Starco Brands on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands, Inc. engages in creating behavior-changing brands and technologies. It operates through the Starco Brands and Skylar segments. The Starco Brands segment focuses on the development and sales of consumer good products. The Starco Brands segment includes STCB, AOS, Whipshots Holdings, and Whipshots LLC. The Skylar segment generates revenue through the sale of fragrances. The company was founded by Sanford A. Lang and Martin Goldrod on January 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Company, Inc. provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings. It also provides creative and merchandising services; warehousing/fulfillment and distribution; print-on-demand services; kitting services; point of sale displays; and loyalty and incentive programs. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

