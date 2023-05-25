Reviewing Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) & Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) and Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and Genius Brands International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group $3.51 million 101.78 N/A N/A N/A Genius Brands International $62.30 million 1.38 -$45.60 million N/A N/A

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genius Brands International.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Genius Brands International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and Genius Brands International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Genius Brands International has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 271.75%. Given Genius Brands International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genius Brands International is more favorable than Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Genius Brands International shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.6% of Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Genius Brands International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a beta of 17.51, indicating that its stock price is 1,651% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genius Brands International has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and Genius Brands International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group N/A N/A N/A Genius Brands International -87.71% -51.43% -25.87%

Summary

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group beats Genius Brands International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group is an exploration and development company, which engages in the exploration, mining and sale of rare earths, primarily tantalum. The company was founded on April 21, 1999 and is headquartered in Xi’an, China.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc. is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, broadcasting, and licensing educational, multimedia animated content for children. It operates the Content Production and Distribution, and Media Advisory and Advertising services segments. The company was founded by Balaban Howard Alan on January 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

