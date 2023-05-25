Contrasting International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) & HUB Cyber Security (Israel) (NASDAQ:HUBC)

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) and HUB Cyber Security (Israel) (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares International Business Machines and HUB Cyber Security (Israel)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Business Machines 3.03% 39.86% 6.46% HUB Cyber Security (Israel) N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Business Machines and HUB Cyber Security (Israel)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Business Machines $60.59 billion 1.88 $1.64 billion $1.97 63.80 HUB Cyber Security (Israel) $32.52 million 0.40 -$13.23 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

International Business Machines has higher revenue and earnings than HUB Cyber Security (Israel).

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for International Business Machines and HUB Cyber Security (Israel), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Business Machines 1 5 2 0 2.13 HUB Cyber Security (Israel) 0 0 0 0 N/A

International Business Machines presently has a consensus target price of $139.20, indicating a potential upside of 10.76%. Given International Business Machines’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe International Business Machines is more favorable than HUB Cyber Security (Israel).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.9% of International Business Machines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of International Business Machines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

International Business Machines has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) has a beta of -0.93, suggesting that its share price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

International Business Machines beats HUB Cyber Security (Israel) on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure, and modernize their environments. The Consulting segment focuses on integrating skills on strategy, experience, technology and operations by domain and industry. The Infrastructure segment offers solutions for hybrid cloud, and is the foundation of the hybrid cloud stack. Infrastructure is optimized for infusing AI into mission-critical transactions and tightly integrated with IBM Software including Red Hat for accelerated hybrid cloud benefits. The Financing segment refers to the client and commercial financing, facilitating IBM clients’ acquisition of IT systems, software, and services. The company was founded by Charles Ranlett Flint and Thomas J. Watson Sr. on June 16, 1911 and is headquartered in Armonk, NY.

About HUB Cyber Security (Israel)

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

