Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.63.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $105.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.38. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $933.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.47 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCM Advisors LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

