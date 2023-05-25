Analysts Set MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) PT at $69.40

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 40,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $2,808,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,731,882.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,619 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,840. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 2.6 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 42,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 138.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 66,098 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.41.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

See Also

