LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives $7.50 Average PT from Brokerages

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPSN. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson Trading Down 9.2 %

LivePerson stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $312.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LivePerson will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 214,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,470.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,659 shares of company stock worth $66,069 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LivePerson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 58.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 16.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LivePerson

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence. Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the intelligence engine of Conversational Cloud, the firm’s enterprise-class cloud-based platform, to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.