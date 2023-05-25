AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $76.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. AECOM has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $92.16. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. AECOM’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in AECOM by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1,261.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

