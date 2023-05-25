uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives $54.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on QURE. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on uniQure from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
uniQure Price Performance
NASDAQ QURE opened at $20.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.56. uniQure has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $28.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $53,924.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,026,412.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,919 shares of company stock worth $126,208. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of uniQure by 152.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.
About uniQure
uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on uniQure (QURE)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.