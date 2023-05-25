uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives $54.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QURE. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on uniQure from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $20.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.56. uniQure has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 143.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that uniQure will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $53,924.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,026,412.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,919 shares of company stock worth $126,208. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of uniQure by 152.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

