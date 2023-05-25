Analysts Set Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) PT at $66.64

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 608.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.2 %

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

BRO stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.83. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.01%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.