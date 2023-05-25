S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $395.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

S&P Global Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,875,846,000 after acquiring an additional 549,673 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,216,570,000 after acquiring an additional 145,038 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,628,000 after acquiring an additional 188,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,042,765,000 after acquiring an additional 23,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $356.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $395.80. The stock has a market cap of $114.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that S&P Global will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.