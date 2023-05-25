Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASND shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $88.81 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $134.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.84) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.53 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 150.65% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,302 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,417,000 after acquiring an additional 796,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,552,000 after acquiring an additional 594,855 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,197.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 384,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,672,000 after acquiring an additional 419,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 41.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,184,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 349,157 shares in the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

