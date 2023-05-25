U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.89.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,279,837,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $53.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

