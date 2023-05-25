Reviewing Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) and Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS)

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) and Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coda Octopus Group and Leonardo DRS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coda Octopus Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Leonardo DRS 0 0 4 0 3.00

Coda Octopus Group currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.90%. Leonardo DRS has a consensus target price of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.67%. Given Leonardo DRS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Leonardo DRS is more favorable than Coda Octopus Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

17.8% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Leonardo DRS shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Leonardo DRS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Coda Octopus Group and Leonardo DRS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coda Octopus Group 20.39% 10.29% 9.46% Leonardo DRS 17.18% 8.09% 4.60%

Volatility and Risk

Coda Octopus Group has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leonardo DRS has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coda Octopus Group and Leonardo DRS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coda Octopus Group $21.98 million 4.68 $4.30 million $0.39 23.92 Leonardo DRS $2.69 billion 1.42 $405.00 million $2.16 6.78

Leonardo DRS has higher revenue and earnings than Coda Octopus Group. Leonardo DRS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coda Octopus Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coda Octopus Group beats Leonardo DRS on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of subsea products. It operates through the Marine Technology Business (Products) and Marine Engineering Business (Services) segments. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for subsea and underwater markets. The Marine Engineering Business segment supplies engineering services primarily to prime defense contractors. It also operates through the Americas, Europe, Australia or Asia, and Middle East or Africa geographical segments. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc. engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Sensors & Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The Advanced Sensors & Computing segment has been aligned to push towards a more autonomous future. It consists of six business units, which include Airborne & Intelligence Systems, Daylight Solutions, DRS RADA Technologies, Electro-Optical & Infrared Systems, Land Electronics, and Naval Electronics. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of both a ground vehicle integrator and naval power and propulsion system provider. Leonardo DRS was founded by Leonard Newman and David E. Gross in 1969 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

