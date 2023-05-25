Financial Review: Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) vs. Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF)

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) and Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.1% of Pan American Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Loncor Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Pan American Silver has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loncor Gold has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan American Silver 0 0 0 0 N/A Loncor Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pan American Silver and Loncor Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Loncor Gold has a consensus target price of $0.85, indicating a potential upside of 183.14%. Given Loncor Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Loncor Gold is more favorable than Pan American Silver.

Profitability

This table compares Pan American Silver and Loncor Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan American Silver -27.78% 0.23% 0.15% Loncor Gold N/A -6.20% -5.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pan American Silver and Loncor Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pan American Silver $1.45 billion 2.23 -$341.75 million ($1.91) -8.03 Loncor Gold N/A N/A -$2.93 million ($0.01) -30.02

Loncor Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pan American Silver. Loncor Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pan American Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Loncor Gold beats Pan American Silver on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

