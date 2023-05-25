Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SBS stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2527 per share. This is an increase from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous — dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

