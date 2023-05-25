The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Revvity (NYSE:RVTY)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Revvity Stock Performance

RVTY opened at $117.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Revvity has a 12 month low of $113.17 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Revvity alerts:

About Revvity

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Revvity, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.