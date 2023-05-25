Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AP stock opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.65 million, a P/E ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 0.93. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $93.53 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh

In related news, Director Robert Demichiei purchased 18,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $41,636.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,602.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 32,489 shares of company stock worth $76,694. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AP. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

