LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Price Performance

NYSE:LITB opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.42. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.42 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 11.23%.

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

About LightInTheBox

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

