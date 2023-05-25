China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

NYSE CGA opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. China Green Agriculture has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $7.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.76.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $24.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in China Green Agriculture during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in China Green Agriculture during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

