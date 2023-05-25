China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
NYSE CGA opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. China Green Agriculture has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $7.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.76.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $24.54 million during the quarter.
China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.
