Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.87.

PSX opened at $96.56 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.26 and a 200-day moving average of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

