Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:CMCM opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. Cheetah Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. It operates through the Internet Business and AI and Others segments. The Internet Business segment provides online advertising, VIP membership and software subscriptions, and game-related services. The AI and Others segment focuses on advertising agency services, multi-cloud management services, and the sale of AI hardware products and technical consulting services.

