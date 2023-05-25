Startek (NYSE:SRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Startek in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Startek Trading Up 9.5 %

Startek stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Startek has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $129.83 million, a P/E ratio of -80.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Startek

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $92.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.88 million. Startek had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Startek will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Startek in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Startek in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Startek by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Startek in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Startek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Startek Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Startek, Inc engages in the provision of global customer experience solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

Featured Articles

