Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Lee Enterprises from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Lee Enterprises Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LEE stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. Lee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $23.51.

Insider Activity

Lee Enterprises ( NYSE:LEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 29.07% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $185.13 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Steven C. Fletcher bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $31,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

