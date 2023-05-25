PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of PNM Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

PNM Resources Price Performance

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average is $48.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.42. PNM Resources has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $49.60.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.14 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

Institutional Trading of PNM Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Articles

