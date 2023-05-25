Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 15.9% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 176,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth about $10,378,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 36.9% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 16,010 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 9.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 150,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 13,648 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

