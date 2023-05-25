Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IMVT. Guggenheim raised shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.77.

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.97. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $24.18.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $52,269.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,384,018.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $51,841.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,871 shares of company stock worth $135,979. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

