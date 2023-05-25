Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. Organovo has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Organovo by 20.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Organovo by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organovo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Organovo by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Featured Stories

