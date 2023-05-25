Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Isoray Stock Performance

Isoray has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $54.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Isoray stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Isoray worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Isoray Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

