CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.78.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:CCCS opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.95. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.45 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 21,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $219,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 375,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 16.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 188.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 493,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 322,308 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,250,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after buying an additional 183,578 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Featured Articles

