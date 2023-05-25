InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on InspireMD from $5.15 to $4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE NSPR opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.88. InspireMD has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

InspireMD ( NYSE:NSPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 349.45% and a negative return on equity of 93.16%.

In other InspireMD news, Director Paul Stuka bought 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $285,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,110.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InspireMD, Inc is medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

