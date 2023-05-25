Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Contango Oil & Gas Stock Performance
Contango Oil & Gas stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $6.94.
About Contango Oil & Gas
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Contango Oil & Gas (MCF)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.