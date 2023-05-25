Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Emerson Radio Price Performance
MSN opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56. Emerson Radio has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $0.91.
About Emerson Radio
