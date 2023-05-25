Financial Analysis: hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) & Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating) and Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Jamf shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.0% of hopTo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Jamf shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares hopTo and Jamf’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio hopTo $3.91 million 1.93 $120,000.00 N/A N/A Jamf $478.78 million 4.55 -$141.30 million ($1.16) -15.14

Risk & Volatility

hopTo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jamf.

hopTo has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jamf has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for hopTo and Jamf, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score hopTo 0 0 0 0 N/A Jamf 0 1 5 0 2.83

Jamf has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.06%. Given Jamf’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jamf is more favorable than hopTo.

Profitability

This table compares hopTo and Jamf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets hopTo 1.29% 1.27% 0.84% Jamf -27.82% -9.46% -4.37%

Summary

hopTo beats Jamf on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About hopTo

hopTo, Inc. engages in the development of application publishing software, which includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software. It offers GO-Global, which is an application access solution for use and resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions, and others. The company was founded by Walter Keller in May 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, NH.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology. The company also offers Jamf Protect, which provides protection of Mac-targeted malware and creates customized telemetry and detections that give enterprise security teams visibility into their Macs; Jamf Threat Defense, a solution to protect workers from malicious attackers; and Jamf Nation, an online community of IT and security professionals focusing on Apple in the enterprise. It sells its SaaS solutions through a subscription model, direct sales force, and online, as well as indirectly through channel partners, including Apple. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

