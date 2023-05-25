IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives $21.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,672.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $141,009.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,821.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,672.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,697 shares of company stock worth $2,811,109. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in IMAX by 164.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in IMAX by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 1,905.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in IMAX by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IMAX opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29. IMAX has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.38.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. Equities analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

