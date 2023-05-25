The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $398.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total transaction of $414,084.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 299,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,909,000 after buying an additional 41,024 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 716 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,166 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $377.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $374.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.62. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $395.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

