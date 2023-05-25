Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 69 ($0.86) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.76) to GBX 56 ($0.70) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,079,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,866 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,160,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,102 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,526,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,558,000 after buying an additional 13,150,123 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,050,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,757,000 after buying an additional 236,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 26,795,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,950,000 after buying an additional 828,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 1.7 %

LYG opened at $2.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.63.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.076 dividend. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

