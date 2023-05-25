The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.18.

Several brokerages have commented on CG. Citigroup began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 233.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Articles

