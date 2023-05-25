DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DDGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.36.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:DD opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.46. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DDGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

Insider Activity

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DD. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

