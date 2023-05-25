DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.36.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:DD opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.46. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

Insider Activity

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DD. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.