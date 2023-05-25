Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives $70.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 184,127 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 69,739 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,760 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,577,000 after buying an additional 419,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 28.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 2.6 %

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

NYSE AEM opened at $52.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.81. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.