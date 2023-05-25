PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.88.

PACW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP William J. Black acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $267,410.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William J. Black acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $267,410.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul W. Taylor acquired 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,577,270.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 51,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,746. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 4,619.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

PACW stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $32.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $849.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.36.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 48.43% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is -0.51%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Featured Articles

