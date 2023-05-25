Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE WY opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $40.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WY. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Stories

