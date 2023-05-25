Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.44.

CRON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Cronos Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

CRON stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $715.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 178.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason Marc Adler acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,236,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,145.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Cronos Group by 1,017.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 258,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 235,694 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 187,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cronos Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,281,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,434,000 after buying an additional 273,766 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Cronos Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 30,651 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 131.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 36,952 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

