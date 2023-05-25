Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) is one of 51 public companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sendas Distribuidora to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sendas Distribuidora $10.56 billion $236.31 million 14.62 Sendas Distribuidora Competitors $28.90 billion $705.75 million 222.63

Sendas Distribuidora’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sendas Distribuidora. Sendas Distribuidora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

4.5% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sendas Distribuidora and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sendas Distribuidora 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sendas Distribuidora Competitors 1096 2661 2843 112 2.29

As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 18.55%. Given Sendas Distribuidora’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sendas Distribuidora has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sendas Distribuidora 1.86% 29.13% 2.88% Sendas Distribuidora Competitors 1.80% 15.76% 4.55%

Risk and Volatility

Sendas Distribuidora has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sendas Distribuidora’s competitors have a beta of -2.58, suggesting that their average stock price is 358% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sendas Distribuidora pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Sendas Distribuidora pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 58.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Sendas Distribuidora competitors beat Sendas Distribuidora on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. The company sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

