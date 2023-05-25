Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

XPER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Xperi has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $135.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.94 million. Analysts expect that Xperi will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 393.1% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 86,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 68,811 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Westerly Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 184.4% during the third quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 455,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Xperi by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 402,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

