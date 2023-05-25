Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

Shares of WVVI stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment is involved in the sales through third parties where prices are given at a wholesale rate.

