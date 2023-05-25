Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance
Shares of WVVI stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.71.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment is involved in the sales through third parties where prices are given at a wholesale rate.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.