StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Price Performance
XELB opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $17.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.39. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands
About Xcel Brands
XCel Brands, Inc engages in the design, production, marketing, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods and other consumer products. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Halston, C Wonder, Longaberger, and Lori Goldstein brands.
