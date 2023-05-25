StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

XELB opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $17.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.39. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

About Xcel Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Brands by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 435,902 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

XCel Brands, Inc engages in the design, production, marketing, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods and other consumer products. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Halston, C Wonder, Longaberger, and Lori Goldstein brands.

