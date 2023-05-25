Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. Wilhelmina International has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $5.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

