Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of USAT opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.08. The company has a market cap of $464.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.25.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.